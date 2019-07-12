Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Grimes & Company Decreased Its Stake; Flow Traders Us Has Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $9.11 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.4. About 3.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) by 1.36M shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $42.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp invested in 2.82M shares. 3.85M were accumulated by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp. Scott & Selber accumulated 51,368 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Advisors has 32,485 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 67,420 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 598,251 shares. Blue Chip Inc stated it has 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benedict Fincl Incorporated invested in 3.32% or 141,935 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability reported 445,131 shares stake. 152,856 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs. Cwm Llc holds 0.03% or 27,392 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.09% stake.