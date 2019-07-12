Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Aviance Capital Management Lifted by $442,800 Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Holder Lathrop Investment Management Increased Holding

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 4.12 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 141.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 7.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,638 shares to 56,504 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,106 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

