Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While South State Decreased by $2.10 Million Its Stake; Water Island Capital Has Increased Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $369,203 as Shares Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $220.92. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 39,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 369,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95 million, down from 409,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 3.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 13,712 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 54,307 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold has 49,168 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 1,881 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 28,789 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Newtown reported 39,124 shares stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 418,984 shares stake. Aspen Investment Inc holds 0.85% or 6,340 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Capital holds 0.43% or 9,627 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,082 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 69.23M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benedict Fincl Incorporated reported 141,935 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank & Of Newtown reported 0.14% stake. Old Point Tru Fincl Ser N A reported 144,344 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.05M shares. Taylor Asset Management invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Rbf Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 655,287 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 299,550 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Management Llc holds 346,923 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Resources Mngmt has invested 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,123 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pictet North America reported 66,424 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.