Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Holding by $431,568; As Nike Class B (NKE) Valuation Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 66,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 74,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 11.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 56,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 3.82M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike buys facility for proposed Goodyear plant – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 31.01 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 3.83M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 85,200 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.15M shares. Boston Family Office Llc reported 175,970 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bartlett And Com Ltd Llc holds 1.16% or 369,261 shares in its portfolio. 136,316 were reported by Umb Bancorporation N A Mo. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 20,347 shares. Mgmt Professionals has 21 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability reported 502,884 shares. First Merchants holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,184 shares. Stack Mgmt invested in 1.92% or 203,320 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,702 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 786,751 were reported by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 3.34% or 59,236 shares. 6.50M were reported by Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Retail Bank Na invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Asset has 100,276 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 378,848 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 598,234 shares. Brookstone Capital has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 43,219 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has 876,417 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 271,588 shares. Mathes Co Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru holds 88,501 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares to 34,225 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.