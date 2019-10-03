Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Holding by $589,788; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered by $354,844 Its Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 302,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.56M, down from 313,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 9.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 14.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 51,916 shares to 773,133 shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield Assocs invested in 8,250 shares or 0.23% of the stock. New England Research & Mgmt invested in 83,400 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 2.05% or 23.65M shares. Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com reported 1.02% stake. American Savings Bank reported 97,102 shares. Asset Incorporated stated it has 13,156 shares. Guild Invest Inc accumulated 5.18% or 64,030 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc owns 11,573 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prentiss Smith Co reported 73,578 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 47,939 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $71.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).