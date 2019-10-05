Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 20,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 660,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15M, down from 681,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 281,208 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 249,465 were reported by Advsrs Asset. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 247,107 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,025 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd holds 8.39% or 3.51 million shares. Advisory Research holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 244,474 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 74,430 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested in 0% or 19,057 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 44,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Opus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 17,345 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,045 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York has invested 0.12% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Naples Glob Advisors Limited stated it has 59,540 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 390,085 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.01% or 11,680 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,864 shares to 250,401 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 192,643 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,544 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 53,093 shares. Amp Ltd has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Plc invested in 7.54M shares or 1.26% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,100 shares. 34,336 were reported by Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Com. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.24% or 16,594 shares. Churchill Corp holds 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 295,482 shares. Garde Cap has 10,739 shares. Nomura Asset Communications has invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrepid Management, a Florida-based fund reported 64,914 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,081 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 1.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 99,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 2.28M shares.

