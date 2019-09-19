Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Edmp Lowered Position by $311,796; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sei Investments Company Upped Its Position

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 137,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 331,236 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 193,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 18.49M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 57,485 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19.91 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 5,429 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Llc accumulated 185,825 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0.87% or 157,397 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability holds 90,963 shares. 35,150 are held by White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 633,728 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 65,273 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 0.1% or 220,000 shares. Spectrum Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 96,650 shares. Company Bancshares reported 1.02% stake. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 38,521 shares to 15,258 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 86,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,359 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

