Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $703,242; Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 127.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,276 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 5,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 113,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,798 shares to 8,981 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,595 shares. Central State Bank And Tru Co has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 4,777 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 1.42 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 1.35M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc accumulated 562,407 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 1,674 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 37,920 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors reported 0.73% stake. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 142,064 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Int Group Incorporated has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everence Cap Mngmt reported 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Kingfisher Llc has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 45,957 shares. Saratoga & Investment Mgmt holds 1.56 million shares or 5.39% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company owns 610,506 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.