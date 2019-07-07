Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $424,000 Its Holding; As Lincoln National (LNC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.29 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,620 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 23,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 834,923 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ca holds 164,100 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 2.77 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Ledyard State Bank holds 2.58% or 361,714 shares. First Western Management holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,613 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 7,066 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 2.54% or 336,369 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Gru Limited Com holds 616,500 shares. South State holds 2.05% or 369,524 shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,896 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loews invested in 0.15% or 335,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.92% or 276,428 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 303,658 shares stake. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 585,627 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,110 shares to 44,123 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 39,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 6,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. At Retail Bank has 6,491 shares. Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.07% or 16,998 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 450 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 5,924 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 19,830 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa accumulated 0.14% or 3,748 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 440 were reported by Mesirow Finance Management. Art Advsrs Lc has 0.21% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 58,400 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Zweig has 0.13% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 20,000 shares. Freestone Ltd accumulated 6,329 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.