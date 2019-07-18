Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Oak Associates LTD Has Cut by $4.54 Million Its Holding; First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 85,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.77 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 1.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 240,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.44 million, down from 719,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in First Cash Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 4,776 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N SEES QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees Adding 200 Locations in 201; 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees FY EPS $3.35-EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $124.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold FCFS shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 479,059 are owned by Genesis Asset Managers Llp. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company, California-based fund reported 198 shares.

Analysts await FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FCFS’s profit will be $34.94M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by FirstCash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.49% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,805 shares to 35,585 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.91% or 18.15 million shares in its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc invested in 1.84% or 46,912 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Llc reported 8,555 shares. Wharton Business Gru Limited Com holds 278,205 shares. Central Bank & Trust & Tru holds 14,195 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 5,916 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,314 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Lc has invested 4.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State has 2.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 369,524 shares. 201,120 were accumulated by Barometer Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 845 shares. Monarch Management invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 6.50 million shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. M Kraus & Co has 145,822 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio.

