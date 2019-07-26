Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Arrow Financial Raised by $492,900 Its Stake; Seven Post Investment Office LP Lifted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $852,720; Stock Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 243,524 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank Dept reported 4.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ssi Investment has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 939,879 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Perkins Coie holds 2.04% or 81,166 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 1.01 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 21.19M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invests owns 1.53M shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Limited has 240,683 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 76,365 were accumulated by Coldstream Inc. Schafer Cullen Mngmt reported 2.56% stake. Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,979 are owned by Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Mathes Company Inc has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares to 53,110 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,258 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

