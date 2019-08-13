Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Pitcairn Company Raised Stake by $978,645; Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Shares Declined While Cypress Asset Management Lowered Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 17,520 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 20,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 142,885 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 18,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 37,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 15.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 740,738 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc holds 84,100 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Northrock Prtn has 14,317 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,652 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrow stated it has 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.95% or 206,914 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Com accumulated 160,188 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 1% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd owns 23,592 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,029 shares. Garde reported 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sky Investment Grp Ltd Company reported 11,021 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.85 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,494 shares to 7,908 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,252 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 29,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,188 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Davis R M owns 1.06% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 293,844 shares. Company Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 56 shares. 50,588 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 15,765 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.39% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,250 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 342 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 19,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13 million for 12.73 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.