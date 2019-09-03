Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Position by $307,347; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Cut Its Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 76,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 986,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.38 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $237.84. About 1.79M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 237,500 shares to 686,615 shares, valued at $46.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,974 shares to 60,860 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

