Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Menlo Advisors Lowered Holding; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Upped Position

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $473,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290,474 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $282.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,296 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

