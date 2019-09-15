Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Regentatlantic Capital Raised Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $491,310; Share Value Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 16,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 43,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 26,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 2.69 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 342,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74 million, down from 363,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 3.26 million shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Trust holds 2.67% or 302,301 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.12M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 17.69 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 43,219 shares. Neumann Mgmt has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 523,409 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finemark State Bank Trust invested in 1.4% or 458,491 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt invested in 4.12% or 191,012 shares. 27,978 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company. Bonness Entertainment Inc stated it has 79,700 shares. Brown Cap Management has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 64,914 were accumulated by Intrepid Capital Management. 196,143 are held by Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 6,610 shares to 310,960 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fair raises $100 million for car subscription app – L.A. Biz” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Consumers spent an Average of Nearly $2,000 on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance in the Last Five Years, Ally Survey Finds – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,030 shares to 171,674 shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 104,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,218 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).