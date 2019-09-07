Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding by $511,347

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 10,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 170,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 64,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 235,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 10.20 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

