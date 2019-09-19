Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $4.25 Million as Shares Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 21,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 66,902 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.34 million, up from 45,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 17,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, down from 130,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 44,392 shares. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 19,897 were reported by Macquarie Gp. Aldebaran Financial reported 1.15% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Crawford Counsel holds 6,812 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Co has 1,910 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 18,996 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 2,673 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 50,349 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. South State Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,645 shares. Kistler reported 785 shares. Kepos Lp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 122,691 shares to 81,523 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,624 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 7,295 shares to 94,140 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Cor (NYSE:COG) by 52,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.