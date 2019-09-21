Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Raised by Cognios Capital Llc; Bridgewater Associates LP Holding in Masco (MAS) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 221.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 399,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 579,027 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 179,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.17 million shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 94,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 74,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:HSY) by 4,584 shares to 16,724 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inccom Us (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 21,334 shares to 7,132 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 187,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,591 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

