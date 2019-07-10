Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Maintained by Madison Investment Holdings Inc; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.7. About 1.53 million shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 539,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.12 million, up from 519,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 12.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer owns 51,075 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 138,816 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 379,267 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc invested in 1.06% or 243,860 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management owns 125,544 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Hamel Associate stated it has 33,997 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 128,712 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc reported 0.87% stake. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 86,758 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Lc has invested 4.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eulav Asset has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Vernon Invest Management reported 1.27% stake. Accuvest Global stated it has 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs to Invest in 5G Theme – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 48,771 shares to 616,865 shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif by 443,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 4.80M shares valued at $554.74 million was made by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,118 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).