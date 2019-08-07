Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Increased by Barometer Capital Management Inc; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 7.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 2,365 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 11,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 306,734 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3

