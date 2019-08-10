Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Held by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Position by $2.71 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 10,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13 million shares to 31.84 million shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).