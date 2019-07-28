Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Held by Aviance Capital Management Llc; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted Its Holding by $667,342

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.94 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 141.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

