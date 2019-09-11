Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Has Boosted by Interocean Capital Llc; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Position in Bancolombia S A (CIB) as Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 108,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 460,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85 million, up from 352,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 10.89 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 8,993 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 226,646 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,300 shares to 356,541 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Renal Associates Ho by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $234.86M for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 157,963 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,565 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley invested in 73,154 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 1.01% or 33,588 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Com owns 241,117 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spinnaker Tru invested in 156,408 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0.37% or 65,416 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 2.16% or 54,295 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.36M shares. Utah Retirement holds 856,890 shares. Washington Trust invested in 224,916 shares or 0.67% of the stock.