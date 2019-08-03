Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake by $487,942; Market Valuation Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 10,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 51,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 986,106 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 28.03M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 652,000 shares. Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,151 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 856,383 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,433 shares. Fcg Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westchester Mngmt accumulated 232,256 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.13% or 140,109 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability accumulated 174,218 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 213,885 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 114,538 shares. 2,339 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Co. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Co has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ims Management holds 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,114 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability has 66,299 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 633,086 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Cipher Capital LP owns 59,223 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.42% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Muzinich Communications holds 0.01% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Management Lc owns 40,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,624 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 0.06% or 3,268 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 3,400 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Limited Com. Ameritas Inv reported 5,567 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 734,809 shares. Bridges Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cullinan Inc holds 23,600 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.26% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,038 shares to 125,917 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,543 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).