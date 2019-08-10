Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.32 Million as Shares Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Financial owns 16,840 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Enterp Inc owns 79,700 shares. Raymond James Na reported 1.4% stake. Horizon Invs owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,702 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc accumulated 196,101 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hengehold Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,642 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & Co accumulated 15,788 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited accumulated 9,790 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank stated it has 138,981 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Llc invested in 6,596 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 886,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 776,587 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 161,756 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 90,112 shares. Grimes Inc stated it has 4,585 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi holds 43,636 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jennison Limited Liability Company owns 5.03 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 444,700 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Btr Capital Management Inc reported 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Captrust Financial has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Essex Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beech Hill Advsrs holds 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,341 shares. 45,370 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.73 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5.00 million shares. Carroll Associates Inc owns 10,553 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares to 657,671 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,301 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.