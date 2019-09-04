Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Iconiq Capital Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 5.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16. About 4.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp Inc accumulated 8.26 million shares. Legacy Cap holds 105,789 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens First Principles has 62,512 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swedbank accumulated 8.31 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Comm has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 114,538 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,233 shares. The New York-based Private Capital Advsr has invested 2.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 264,600 are owned by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 135,122 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.91% or 18.15 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

