Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $14.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.12. About 385,208 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares to 300,350 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 98.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.