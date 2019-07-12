Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Stake; Mad River Investors Has Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Position by $304,575; Shares Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.90 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 14.49 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 46 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 399,226 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 34,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 101,425 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 21 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1,200 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co holds 25,834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 12,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,119 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15M are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Ltd has 2.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,299 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 42,841 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 177,424 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 445,131 were accumulated by Palladium Prns Limited Company. Stephens Ar reported 322,455 shares. 22,400 are held by Independent Incorporated. Burney Co holds 0.54% or 160,846 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 216,931 are owned by First Retail Bank. Alps Advsr holds 0.7% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Limited Co has 2.02M shares. 3,249 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt Service. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 90.60M shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.