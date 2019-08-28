Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Thompson Investment Management Lowered Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 265,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 408,151 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56 million, down from 673,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 581,733 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 7.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.11M for 19.17 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: TechnipFMC PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Brands – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company owns 3,932 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.27% or 5,634 shares. Stanley has 23,529 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 3,371 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,262 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 1.72 million shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 32,170 shares. Lone Pine Limited Com holds 5.06% or 4.93 million shares in its portfolio. Blume Mngmt holds 0.02% or 250 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 1.57% or 6,697 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 43,894 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc has 0.99% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.28 million shares. 343,142 were reported by Capital Inv Advsr Lc. 75,084 were reported by Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc. Welch Gru Llc reported 61,870 shares stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 4.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.62% or 67,721 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.12M shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Texas-based Smith Asset Gru LP has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 144,497 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 20,650 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,651 shares. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,883 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,472 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.