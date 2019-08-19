Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $732,195; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $2.15 Million as Stock Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 26,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 106,053 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 132,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 162,829 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 19,810 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 160,800 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. City has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sol Mgmt accumulated 11,606 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.31 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Iat Reinsurance stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 49,247 shares. 197,056 are held by First Manhattan. Scotia has 26,137 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp invested in 0.91% or 40,757 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 64,823 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $36.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 76,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

