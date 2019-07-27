Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder South State Has Decreased Its Holding; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 9,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,063 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 73,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 4.89M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019

South State Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 39,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95M, down from 409,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ls Advisors reported 138,816 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.48% or 30,370 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,824 shares. Lynch And Assocs In has 148,439 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.04% or 203,032 shares. Bellecapital Int holds 97,613 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vision Capital holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 38,604 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fjarde Ap owns 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.36 million shares. New England Invest And Retirement Grp reported 16,226 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc owns 15,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares to 252,907 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gru Llc holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd stated it has 115,384 shares. Parkwood Limited Com holds 1.15% or 153,573 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 199,804 shares. Davenport And Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 15,923 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 362,840 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 12,874 shares. 11,734 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd. Numerixs Technology Incorporated holds 5,440 shares. Capital Ca stated it has 0.32% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Guggenheim Lc accumulated 172,672 shares. 7,805 are owned by Stevens First Principles Inv. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.02% or 3,996 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fmr invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17,958 shares to 53,280 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).