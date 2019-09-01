Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $307,347; Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 108,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 296,774 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, down from 405,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145,191 shares to 146,191 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.