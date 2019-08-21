Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Position by $307,347; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $3.00 Million as Stock Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 8.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 71,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 48,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.92. About 611,463 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE on hunt for new CFO as Miller steps down – Boston Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37,354 shares to 10,255 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 22,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,644 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 23,766 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc has 0.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 8.12M shares. Profit Invest Management Llc reported 9,531 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1.34% or 68,163 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co owns 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,895 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tctc Holding Limited Liability holds 5,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 2.26M shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Communication has 1,385 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montrusco Bolton invested in 350,039 shares or 2.91% of the stock. 472,885 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 12,437 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,333 shares to 91,333 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.92% or 1.36M shares. 18,614 are held by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 84,746 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,349 shares. Legacy Private Co holds 0.59% or 91,542 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.83 million shares. Bangor National Bank has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Ridge Management stated it has 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 8.19M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 53,576 shares. Sky Group Inc Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,021 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).