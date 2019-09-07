Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Old Republic International Has Lowered Its Position; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding by $1.91 Billion

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 11,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 47,680 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18B, down from 58,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 846,717 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 23,801 shares to 110,177 shares, valued at $11.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $332.45M for 16.18 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru reported 0.48% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ancora Lc stated it has 9,255 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 57 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 3,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.69% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Gsa Cap Llp holds 4,004 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 363,276 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 526 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,528 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 2,669 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 2,355 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 2,271 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 272,000 shares to 674,000 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.