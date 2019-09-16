Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Increased Position; Ami Asset Management Position in Realpage Com (RP) Decreased by $425,662

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 34,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 189,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 155,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 399,185 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 163,329 shares to 373,348 shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 157,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 49.52 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 52,538 shares to 82,326 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,421 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

