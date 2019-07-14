Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Stake by $12.55 Million; Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 236,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.51 million, down from 7.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 16,581 shares to 167,513 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 24.50M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Ocean has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,419 shares. Hilton Capital Lc holds 17,029 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Caprock invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 419,116 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 126,061 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,270 shares. 13,610 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company. 4.57M were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 773,960 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chemical Savings Bank stated it has 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Co holds 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 580,908 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HIMX,INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.