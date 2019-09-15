Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Holding by $1.23 Million; Westwood Management Has Upped Its Aptargroup (ATR) Position by $3.08 Million as Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 352,224 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 374,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 268,194 shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares to 182,466 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.