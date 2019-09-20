Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Motco Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; Spf Beheer Bv Boosted Stake in Albemarle (ALB)

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 222,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 227,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 11.48M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28M, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 1.16M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Mining.com published: “Tianqi puts world’s biggest lithium plant expansion on hold – MINING.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 117,124 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 7,744 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 3,149 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 90,126 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 0.37% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Appleton Prns Ma holds 18,471 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 120 shares stake. First Republic Invest owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9,307 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Wellington Group Llp owns 36,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0% or 108 shares. Legal And General Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 658,351 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 32,249 shares to 32,349 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y by 113,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 2.96% or 141,970 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs Inc has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Omers Administration has 1.50 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.32% or 67,643 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Business Fincl Service has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 102,353 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Motco invested in 1.14% or 222,334 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bainco has invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 62,527 were reported by Df Dent. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 14,360 shares. Cap Interest Investors reported 2.20 million shares. Associated Banc reported 302,765 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,167 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability reported 171,829 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,751 shares.