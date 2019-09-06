Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Position; Verity & Verity Has Boosted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake by $325,294

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 36,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 32,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 27,816 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 11,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 32,418 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 118,175 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,418 shares. Moreover, New South Capital Mngmt has 4.24% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 1.77 million shares. Element Cap holds 0.03% or 13,378 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com invested in 4,886 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,589 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oakworth Cap reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 39,813 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 74,987 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 354,281 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,713 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (NYSE:TEF) by 576,060 shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) by 814,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 98,016 shares. 1.56M were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Wendell David accumulated 69,461 shares. Madrona Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,703 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 16,688 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 39,780 shares. 10 invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ativo Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.94% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,384 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 26,768 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co holds 7.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 577,685 shares. First Dallas holds 1.16% or 29,868 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 5.3% stake. Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept owns 4.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 196,334 shares. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,304 shares.