Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Stake; T (TMUS) Position Has Upped by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 54.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 20,481 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 13,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.22M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 58,203 shares to 372,156 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.07 million were reported by Ci Investments Incorporated. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 4,585 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc reported 171,829 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.04% stake. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 57,900 shares. Saratoga Rech Inv reported 5.39% stake. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,456 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 61.16M shares. Cookson Peirce Inc reported 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 112,917 shares. James Investment holds 1.42% or 358,597 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Management As reported 598,993 shares. Ghp holds 0.84% or 126,532 shares. New York-based Penbrook Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 13,672 shares to 180,400 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 12,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,305 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint to Provide Nevada’s Telecommunications Relay Service – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,934 were reported by Utah Retirement. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 63,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 63,646 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Andra Ap accumulated 99,400 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kings Point Cap reported 0% stake. Jet Investors Ltd Partnership holds 194,934 shares. 1,128 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Limited. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1.62 million shares. New England Rech Mgmt invested in 7,450 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas reported 100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).