Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $507,475; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Stake by $19.50 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 722,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel holds 740,738 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,239 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust accumulated 2.78% or 318,655 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0% stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 18,556 shares. 1.57M are held by Oak Associate Oh. 7,905 are owned by Arbor Inv Advsr Lc. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc holds 3.77 million shares. 53,953 were reported by Wms Partners Ltd Liability Co. Sather Fincl has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutter And Co Brokerage Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability has 4.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc Fincl owns 48,010 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 530,808 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl accumulated 135,930 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 24,212 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 94,864 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,535 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 35,020 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl N A has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,129 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 63,592 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4.23 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp, Maine-based fund reported 18.26M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 108,211 were accumulated by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com holds 2.9% or 3.36 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.