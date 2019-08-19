Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $507,475 as Market Value Declined; As Lamar Ad (LAMR) Stock Price Declined, Ubs Oconnor Upped Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by 173.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Lamar Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 63,422 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 10.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,976 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Rech Investors reported 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Dsm Prns reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 65,512 shares. Advsrs Inc Ok invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 65,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 3,107 shares stake. Scout Investments reported 234,727 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,152 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 35,700 shares to 94,300 shares, valued at $18.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Ca (NYSE:CCI) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI).

