Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Its Position in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) by $966,186 as Stock Value Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 53,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The hedge fund held 37,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 91,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 420,665 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Agrees to Help Turkish Group Build 300 Megawatts; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – 35 MWP COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL SOLAR PORTFOLIO IN KARNATAKA REACHED COMMERCIAL OPERATION IN MARCH 2018; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win lJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora l Solar Project; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar completed sale of 80.6 MWp solar energy project in Brazil to Global Power Generation; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares to 155,988 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) by 68,800 shares to 112,500 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (Put) by 174,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).