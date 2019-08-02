Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; As Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (Gb) (GSK) Stock Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Stake by $9.45 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (Gb) (GSK) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 230,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 705,090 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 474,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (Gb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 2.26M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 04/04/2018 – Kymera Therapeutics Announces Discovery Collaboration with GSK to Advance New Treatment Modality; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent by 1.15 million shares to 15,638 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,150 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company owns 53,997 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citigroup invested in 0.16% or 3.01M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0.95% or 262,805 shares. Lathrop Management has 292,001 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 32,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,323 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 740,738 shares. Tompkins Fin accumulated 1.19% or 119,077 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthquest Corporation invested in 5,912 shares. 1,100 were reported by Loeb. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 262,794 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares to 155,988 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.