Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Holding by $738,234 as Stock Declined; Jag Capital Management Increased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 21,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 48,760 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 27,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $250.21. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 131,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 5.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,814 shares to 174,392 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $308,321 activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,113 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).