Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Grimes & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $327,858 as Share Price Declined; Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $15.51 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 153,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.42M, down from 4.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley accumulated 203,065 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And owns 4.03M shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Inv Co Lc stated it has 142,209 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.32% stake. Guardian Inv Mngmt reported 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,123 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 316,661 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.45M shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp reported 8,811 shares. Profit Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,543 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Lc reported 0.12% stake. West Chester Advisors Inc has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 5,406 shares to 32,679 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,687 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WeWork Stockâ€™s Numbers Just Donâ€™t Work for its Coming IPO – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).