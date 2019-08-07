Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder General American Investors Company Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $1.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 118.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 67,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 124,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 57,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 1.90M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 11,665 shares to 4,461 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 48,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,316 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 13.07 million shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 106,370 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). New York-based Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Serv holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd invested in 0.15% or 106,144 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 109 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 14,700 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 71,748 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 4.86 million shares. 1.71M were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Ww Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,755 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership owns 19,785 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Com accumulated 35,753 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 28,769 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Oklahoma-based Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 773,960 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 7,439 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 24.50M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has 4.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 296,131 shares. Fin Services has 14,813 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 549,613 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 46,233 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.48% stake. 351,100 are held by Marco Inv Mngmt Limited.

