Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Stake by $4.41 Million as Shares Declined; Eog Resources (EOG) Position Lifted by Kepos Capital Lp

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.42M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 1.82 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lynch And Associates In reported 2.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 2.43% or 713,582 shares. 44,679 were accumulated by Lincoln. Capital International Invsts, California-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 543,711 shares. Company Of Virginia Va holds 248,791 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 24.77M shares or 0.8% of the stock. 191,925 are held by First Financial Bank. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 0.03% or 640 shares. 1.67 million are held by Millennium Management Limited Co. Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 3.02M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,515 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.13% or 184,975 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Harris Assocs LP has invested 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Viking Fund Limited Liability Co holds 125,000 shares. Northern reported 8.05 million shares. Ca owns 92,222 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Puzo Michael J invested in 1.19% or 34,342 shares. Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,140 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc accumulated 2,217 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 40,593 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,002 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 23,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Ltd Co reported 3,130 shares. Btr Mngmt accumulated 46,389 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

