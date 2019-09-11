Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose While Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 2.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.07. About 144,260 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush stated it has 32,092 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.21M shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com owns 586,166 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bailard Inc accumulated 1.28% or 382,626 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.71 million shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Llc owns 7,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Ltd owns 97,613 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt owns 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,261 shares. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advsrs has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 468,462 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 0.62% or 50,569 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 325,464 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. 150,290 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has 2.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 336,369 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 441,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $596.49M for 30.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.