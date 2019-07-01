Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $880,436 as Stock Price Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Kla (KLAC) Holding by $25.11 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 211,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,797 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.29 million, down from 623,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.59. About 630,772 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 16.83M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma holds 30,800 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 644,044 shares. Alphamark Advsr stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,609 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 18,888 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Gru Incorporated Inc reported 150,031 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 549,613 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Investment Prtn Llc owns 206,390 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 58.05 million shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 55,432 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Scotland Public Limited. Eulav Asset Management holds 73,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37 million for 17.63 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 692,266 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $82.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 223,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,812 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,631 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 406,572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 12,049 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.25% or 404,823 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 69,771 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,868 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.01% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Miles has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cornerstone reported 379 shares. 11,625 were accumulated by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division. Shoker Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Comerica Retail Bank owns 37,537 shares.